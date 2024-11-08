Wigan’s Luke Thompson capped off an outstanding season with a fine display for England in the second Test win over Samoa to clinch a series victory.

The 29-year-old prop forward won his eighth cap on the international stage, featuring from the interchange bench after missing the first Test in Wigan due to suspension.

In a 57-minute performance, the prop forward made 153 metres in 18 runs, and completed 21 tackles against the 2022 World Cup finalists.

It marked the most metres for any forward on the field, and only beaten altogether by England star Herbie Farnworth (177) and Samoa full-back Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (193), and was the second-most runs for an England player, just one behind flying Warrington winger Matty Ashton.

England have now claimed back-to-back series wins over Tonga and Samoa respectively, with attention turning to next year’s mouth-watering Ashes series against reigning world champions Australia.

“We’re all buzzing with the result and the two wins, it’s what we spoke about,” Thompson said following the 34-16 result at Headingley Stadium. “We’re definitely building for next year, and it sets us up well.

“I wanted to bring some energy for the lads and get us on the frontfoot, and hopefully I did that.

“It was frustrating missing the first match, especially after missing last year’s series due to a foot injury. I was really keen to pull that England shirt on again this year.

"We’re really confident in what we’ve got in this squad, we’ve been together a few years now under Shaun Wane and his staff. I think we’ve got a great squad and I think this series is going to set us up for next year and the World Cup after that.”

Thompson has enjoyed an impressive campaign upon his return to England, a part of the historic Wigan side that completed an unprecedented quadruple in 2024. He was also named in the Super League Dream Team for a third time, missing just three games in his first campaign in cherry and white.

“It’s been great. Obviously picked up every piece of silverware with Wigan and topped off with this series win,” Thompson added.

“I’m really grateful for the year and how it panned out, and looking forward to putting the feet up now and reflecting on the year, before going again next season.”