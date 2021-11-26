Wigan Warriors star explains 'desire' for 2022

Thomas Leuluai

The 36-year-old Kiwi, who took over as club captain from Sean O’Loughlin at the beginning of last season, recently agreed to play on for one more year.

With last season being so miserable for both Wigan and for him personally – he missed the end of the year with a hamstring injury – he is determined to go out on his own terms.

“I’ve still got that desire to win and to be part of a good time and to help contribute and win stuff,” he said.

“Last year didn’t feel like the right time, I knew I had something in there and that drove me.

“Wanting to leave the club in a good position has really driven me this year.”

Leuluai says he’s already discussed with new coach Matty Peet he need to manage his own playing time to avoid picking up more muscle-related damage.

“I always to try and do my bit but this year we’ve taken a different approach and being smart with what I do,” he revealed.

“Matty has been clear that I will have rest during the year.

“I know where I need to be at, and I don’t think I’m too far off from where I need to be for the start of the season.

“I’ve played way longer for what I thought I would.

“I’m very grateful to the club, I just want to get back this year.”

He’s also welcomed arrivals of new signings including Kaide Ellis, Abbas Miski, Iain Thornley and Ramon Silva.

“I’m really impressed with all ofthe new lads,” Leuluai added. “They’re good people and they’ve fit into the group.

“We’ve got a new way of doing things and everyone is finding their feet,but it’s been enjoyable.”