Wigan Warriors star Georgia Wilson has labelled the St Helens derby as the ‘biggest game of the season’ with the women’s clash to form a double-header at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday.

Denis Betts’ side have the chance to claim bragging rights and strengthen their lead at the top of the Women’s Super League table, with the clash live on Sky Sports.

The current Challenge Cup holders had to come from behind to end the Warriors’ unbeaten start to the season in Round 5, with the outfit continuing to seek a first ever Super League win over their rivals.

“It’s the biggest game of the season in my opinion,” Wilson said, who returned to the club earlier in May following a stint in Australia.

“There’s a big build-up during the week but we’ve just got to stay calm and focus on what we do best.

“It’s going to be a really tough game.

“Saints are really strong defensively. We played against Featherstone recently and we defended really well, they didn’t get on the scoreboard.

“We just need to keep that momentum and not drop off and hopefully we can come away with the win after a tough game.

“I played at The Brick Community Stadium during the last World Cup - which was unreal, playing for my country. But I think it’s going to be amazing playing for my club and hopefully some fans will come a little earlier to support us.”

Wilson was a part of the inaugural 2018 side where Wigan went on to win the Grand Final and made 43 appearances across a four-year stint before pursuing opportunities in Australia at the start of 2023.

The Cumbrian represented Souths Logan Magpies and Norths Devils down under, and has since enjoyed a return to the Warriors under head coach Betts, including two tries in the recent 50-0 triumph over Featherstone Rovers Ladies.

She said: “I went over to Australia to play rugby league, but I spent a lot of time with family over there.

"I went over to try out for the NRL and opportunities didn’t come, but it was a huge experience that I’ll treasure forever.

“I made some amazing friends and played with some quality rugby league players and I learned a lot in terms of the knowledge of the game.

“Maybe one day I’ll move back there after retiring from rugby league, but we’re a few years away from that yet.”

On playing under Wigan legend Betts, who was appointed the women’s head coach ahead of 2024, the talented outside-back continued: “Denis (Betts) is very knowledgeable on the game and it’s good to be coached by someone with so much experience.

"When I was over in Australia, that was the first thing I noticed, being coached by ex-players. We had Josh McGuire helping coach, who obviously played for Queensland, and our head coach, Meg Ward, played for Queensland and Australia.

“It was really good to have her as our coach and obviously Denis is the same with all the knowledge and he’s played all over the world.

“He’s very calm. We ask a lot of questions, but I think Denis having five daughters knows exactly how to handle us. He’s going a good job and it’s great.”