Wigan Warriors star Liam Farrell delighted to see key workers rewarded

Liam Farrell visited Platt Bridge Community Primary School

His wife, Laura, is a teacher and it wasn’t lost on the England international how tough the frontline workers had it when the pandemic struck last year.

Farrell said: “It was eye-opening, because before Covid we’d both go to work and see each other later in the day.

“But when lockdown came in, we’d both be at home, she was trying to work, speak to people, deliver classes – plus we had a three-year old running around at the same time!

“I’m glad the club has done something like this.”

Farrell was speaking during a visit to the school where Laura works, Platt Bridge Community Primary School, to help deliver PE kits as part of a tie-in with one of Wigan’s partners, Davanti Tyres.

Warriors say the backing from Davanti Tyres will allow the Community Foundation to increase the number of camps delivered across the borough while also providing free PE kits.

During Farrell’s visit, he also ran through a session with the Community Foundation coaches alongside his team-mate, winger Liam Marshall.

Wigan have given two free tickets to key workers for Friday’s game against Catalans.

Marshall’s partner, Megan, is also a teacher and he said: “It’s good to give something back to the heroes who did a lot during that time.

“I know first-hand how hard it was for the teachers, not being able to teach the pupils in class.

“It’s tough on kids to concentrate at home, I’ve got three brothers and I think if we’d been in lockdown and had to do work around the kitchen table, no work would have got done!