Eva Hunter scoring a try in Wigan Warriors' win over St Helens in the 2025 Women's Challenge Cup final at Wembley

Wigan Warriors star Eva Hunter admits she did not know about the club record she was about to break, but says it has put the cherry on top of the cake on a historic season, both individually and collectively.

Last month, the 20-year-old created a new club record for Wigan, having scored in 12 consecutive games, which she then extended to 13 games the following week.

The previous record of 11 was held jointly by Steve Ella, Martin Offiah MBE and Sam Tomkins.

The only games Hunter has failed to score in this season were the Challenge Cup semi-final win over Leeds Rhinos at York in May and last week’s win over St Helens, a result which clinched a maiden League Leaders’ Shield for Denis Betts’ side.

The consecutive haul has seen the powerhouse back-rower cross for a try in all but one Women’s Super League fixture this season, as well as their first-ever Women’s Challenge Cup final triumph under the famous Wembley arch back in June.

Hunter is currently Wigan’s leading try-scorer in 2025, having scored 23 tries in 18 appearances, just one in front of electric fullback Grace Banks.

“I didn’t know about the record, but it’s alright, isn’t it?” Hunter laughed.

"It has made my season… It makes it seem all worth it, you know? I am quite proud of it, but I’m quite happy it’s over with now because it was stressing me out a bit!”

It has been a truly remarkable season, both individually and collectively, for Hunter and the Warriors Women.

Her explosive performances in the cherry and white saw her earn her England debut in a mid-season win over Wales in Neath, whilst Betts’ side have claimed three trophies already – the Challenge Cup, Nines title and League Leaders’ Shield – with the Grand Final in sight as they hope to complete a historic Grand Slam, similar to the Men’s team in 2024.

“I think we all get along so well,” said Hunter when asked about the key to Wigan’s recent success.

"We all work together really well, and a lot of us have known each other for a long time, so I think it is mostly down to that.

“There are so many of us who have been in the academy and all played together for years, so it’s just weird when you see everyone who you used to play with or against when you were little and now playing with or against them in Super League, it’s pretty mad.”

Meanwhile, Eva’s younger sister Ruby started on the wing in Friday’s 24-20 derby day victory over St Helens as she continues her transition into life with the first-team, scoring five tries in as many games this season.

“I think she did really well,” Eva said of Ruby.

"She was a bit scared about the high kicks and catches, but she did that well that you wouldn’t have known it. She’s not even a winger!

“I’m personally not very good at that (settling her nerves), it’s mainly Anna (Davies). When Ruby gets stressed out, she talks to Anna and listens to her, because she has always looked up to her, so Anna helps her out a lot.”