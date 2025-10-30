Harry Smith in England training at Robin Park Arena

England coach Shaun Wane has made three changes to his 19-man squad for the second Ashes Test against Australia on Saturday, with Wigan Warriors star Harry Smith set for a return.

Smith, who has been a key player for Wigan over several years now, has been named in Wane’s 19-man squad after missing out on the opening 26-6 defeat at Wembley. The 25-year-old had featured in the previous six England fixtures against Tonga, France and Samoa ahead of last weekend.

Wane opted to go with Mikey Lewis in the halves alongside captain George Williams at Wembley, with Daryl Clark and Jez Litten as his hookers – but it looks likely that Smith will come back in for the second Test at Hill Dickson Stadium.

Meanwhile, Wigan prop Ethan Havard has been left out of the England squad after starting in the front-row at Wembley. Jack Welsby and John Bateman also come out of the 19-man squad, with the latter understood to be struggling with illness this week.

There are potential returns to the England fold for Canberra Raiders forward Morgan Smithies and Kallum Watkins, who could earn his 30th England cap this weekend.

Australia-born AJ Brimson, who successfully changed his international eligibility this year to represent his mother’s English heritage, is in line to make his England debut.

"I needed to make some changes to the side that lost last week at Wembley and I have done that,” said Wane.

“The beauty of having such a strong squad is that we are bringing some really talented players into the side ahead of this weekend’s game, but the fact remains we simply need to be better this time around.

“I want us to show the very best of us, play at the level I know we can and ultimately level this Ashes Series.

“We are heading to a sold-out Hill Dickinson Stadium at Everton, and I have no doubt the English supporters will get behind the team and be that 18th man for us on Saturday afternoon.”

England: AJ Brimson, Daryl Clark, Herbie Farnworth, Tom Johnstone, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Mike McMeeken, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies, Owen Trout, Alex Walmsley, Jake Wardle, Kallum Watkins, George Williams, Dom Young.