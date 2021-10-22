Wigan Warriors star undergoes shoulder surgery
Harry Smith has undergone a shoulder reconstruction – but the Wigan half-back should be back to full fitness in time for the 2022 campaign.
The 21-year-old had been managing a chronic problem in the joint throughout last season, and has gone under the knife to hopefully ensure the situation is rectified.
Bevan French is also due to return in time for pre-season training.
The Australian livewire missed most of last term with a torn hamstring suffered at Salford in round seven.
He returned Down Under to recover, but his rehab has been less-than-straightforward due to local lockdowns and gym closures because of the rise of Covid-19 infections in Australia.
Countryman Jai Field, who also saw his season wrecked by injury, is over the groin injury he picked up before the trip to Castleford in August.
Also well on the road to recovery is club captain Thomas Leuluai, who recently signed a 12-month contract extension at the DW, having missed the end of last season with a hamstring tear.
The club have confirmed he’ll continue his rehab through the off-season, and expects to return to training in time for pre-season.
