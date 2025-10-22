Harlen Smith in action for Wigan Warriors Reserves

Wigan Warriors youngster Harlen Smith is set to make his international debut this autumn after earning a call-up to Jamaica’s senior side.

Jamaica, who are coached by Rhys Lovegrove and Jy-Mel Coleman, will make the trip over to France this week ahead of a huge clash between the two nations in Albi on Saturday, October 25, with the winner securing qualification for next year’s World Cup in Australia.

Jamaica became the first Caribbean nation to participate in a Rugby League World Cup in the last tournament, which was held in 2022, with the Reggae Warriors now looking to make their second appearance in a Rugby League World Cup.

Born and raised in Wigan, Smith qualifies to play for Jamaica through his heritage, earning his first senior call-up for the Reggae Warriors in the process. He has already won representative honours with Lancashire at Academy level.

The 18-year-old signed his first contract with the Warriors’ scholarship programme in 2021 after playing his junior rugby for local community clubs Shevington Sharks and Orrell St James.

Despite playing football growing up, the Wigan-born centre has just finished his second year in the academy, having previously spent two years in the scholarship.

Smith is one of four players from Super League clubs in Jamaica’s 18-man squad, joining Toulouse Olympique forward AJ Wallace and Huddersfield Giants pair Ashton Golding and Kieran Rush in the side.

Two-time Super League Grand Final winner Ben Jones-Bishop has again been named to represent the Reggae Warriors, having scored Jamaica’s first-ever try in a Rugby League World Cup during a defeat to New Zealand in 2022.

As for France, coach Laurent Frayssinous has named a 22-man squad ahead of the World Cup qualifier, featuring 14 players from Catalans Dragons and three from Super League’s newly-promoted side Toulouse Olympique.

Arthur Mourgue, who played in Hull KR’s Grand Final win over Wigan earlier this month, headlines the French side, which includes new Huddersfield signing Mathieu Cozza and York Knights’ new recruit Justin Sangare.

Enzo Griffier and Louis Grossemy, who are both in the systems of NRL clubs Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs respectively, have also been included in Frayssinous’ squad.

Jamaica: Jordan Andrade (Rochdale Hornets), Chris Ball (London Broncos), Isaac Coleman (East Leeds), Ashton Golding, Kieran Rush (both Huddersfield Giants), Delaine Gittens-Bedward (Barrow Raiders), Joshua Hudson-Lett (Bedford Tigers), Ben Jones-Bishop (York Knights), Jimmy Morgan (Hunslet ARLFC), Jack Rampton (Unattached), Keenan Ramsden (Mullumbimby Giants), Leo Skerrett-Evans (Keighley Cougars), Harlen Smith (Wigan Warriors), Dec Tomlinson, Keenen Tomlinson (both Dewsbury Rams), AJ Wallace (Toulouse Olympique), Jamin Williams (St Mary’s), James Woodburn-Hall (Halifax Panthers).

France: Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Julian Bousquet, Alrix Da Costa, Leo Darrelatour, Jordan Dezaria, Theo Fages, Ben Garcia, Matthieu Laguerre, Romain Navarrete, Cesar Rouge, Arthur Romano, Paul Seguier, Ugo Tison, Fouad Yaha (all Catalans Dragons), Lambert Belmas, Thomas Lacans, Anthony Marion (all Toulouse Olympique), Mathieu Cozza (Wakefield Trinity), Enzo Griffier (Sydney Roosters), Louis Grossemy (Canterbury Bulldogs), Arthur Mourgue (Hull KR), Justin Sangare (Salford Red Devils).

The World Cup qualifier takes place at the Stadium Municipal d’Albi on Saturday, October 25, with a 3:30pm kick-off.

