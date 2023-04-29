Wigan Warriors stars feature in England's mid-season international victory over France

Ethan Havard, Morgan Smithies, Jake Wardle and Toby King also impressed in their first competitive starts for Shaun Wane’s side, while Kai Pearce-Paul featured as well.

New captain George Williams scored a hat-trick as he led England in their first international since last year’s defeat to Samoa in semi-final of the Rugby League World Cup.

Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley opened the bombardment of tries in the fourth minute as Smith added the extras.

England beat France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

The surface was greasy in Warrington and the stadium gasped when Wardle crashed through the advertisement boards chasing a grubber kick in the 18th minute.

After brushing himself off, he set up teammate Smith for a debut try just moments later.

Havard linked up with Smithies to skip over the line before Wardle, Williams and Handley touched down to take England into half-time with a comprehensive 36-0 lead.

Williams continued England’s trouncing of France in the 53rd minute and seven minutes later Handley completed his hat-trick on the wing.

Wigan’s own Pearce-Paul got in on the action to break away from a tired French defence and add to the tally.

New skipper Williams provided an important supporting role throughout and was all over the field, topping off his hat-trick in the 67th minute.

Smith added the extras- and converted nine out of the 10 tries he kicked.

Fellow debutant Danny Walker topped off the scores as the game reached its close.

Like Smith’s conversion rate, it was almost a perfect performance from this youthful England side with many positives to take into future tests.

In the earlier kick-off, England Women got off to a perfect start under coach Stuart Barrow as they also demolished France 64-0.

Warriors’ Vicky Molyneux featured at loose forward as Jodie Cunningham captained the side for the first time in her hometown of Warrington.

Leah Burke quickly capitalised on French errors and scored four times in England’s first international since they bowed out of the Rugby League World Cup last year.