Wigan Warriors stars present local swimmers with kit ahead of national championships

No fewer than 23 swimmers representative from the Wigan BEST squad have qualified for the British Summer Championships (July 22-28) and the Swim England National Summer Meet (August 2-6) in Sheffield.

The talented youngsters and their families were invited to Robin Park Arena where they were presented with their kit by the two Warriors first team stars.

Councillor Chris Ready, portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “A big thanks to Mike, Ryan and the Warriors for giving up their time and making this a special day for our young swimmers.

Mike Cooper and Ryan Hampshire presented shirts to the Wigan BEST squad

“Our Wigan BEST swim squad is among the very best in the country and it’s fantastic to see so many of our top boys and girls make it to the national championships where they’ll be competing against the cream of the crop.

“I know many of them will have their eyes on medals and I’m sure they’ll be giving their all to succeed, but whatever happens we will be tremendously proud.”

Wigan BEST is the performance arm of the council’s swimming programme, overseen by coaches and instructors from the Be Well leisure and wellbeing service.

The squad is officially among the 10 best in the country having qualified for the National Arena Swimming League Final at Cardiff in March this year.

The team was also crowned Top Age Group Club at the Lancashire County Championships for a third successive year, with 84 swimmers winning a combined 151 medals.

Coun Ready added: “A massive ‘well done’ to all of those who have now qualified for the national championships and a special thanks to the families of all our young swimmers who are supporting them to achieve big things.”