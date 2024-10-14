Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chief executive Kris Radlinski insists that Wigan Warriors would be willing to do whatever it takes to make sure a World Club Challenge rematch takes place next year against NRL champions Penrith Panthers.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prospect of a World Club Challenge fixture in 2025 appeared to have been crushed when Penrith officials said there would be ‘no way in the world’ they could fit a game into their calendar, citing player welfare alongside the rugby league showcase event in Las Vegas next March.

Ivan Cleary’s Panthers claimed a fourth successive NRL Premiership with a Grand Final win over Melbourne Storm down under, while Wigan retained their Super League title and completed a Grand Slam following their Old Trafford triumph over Hull KR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO Radlinski admits he was surprised to hear the comments from his Penrith counterpart Brian Fletcher in Australia, believing there was still a place in the calendar for a rematch even with the Sin City plans, with Wigan to take on Warrington Wolves at Allegiant Stadium.

The Warriors defeated Penrith 16-12 earlier in February for a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title in front of a sell-out crowd, and Radlinski is still keen to have conversations - admitting the club will play anywhere to ensure a rematch can happen.

Speaking on BBC Radio Manchester, the former Great Britain international said: “All my conversations with Las Vegas that I had in the months leading up to it, there was a place for the World Club Challenge.

“What’s happened since, with Penrith saying that they don’t want to take part, has come as a real shock and surprise to us, which is unfortunate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The World Club Challenge trophy

“But I’ll stand by everything I’ve said, we’ll play anywhere if there’s a chance to win another World Club Challenge.

“We’ll travel to Australia, we’ll play in England, we’ll play in America; we’ll do whatever it takes.

“But you need two people to want to do that and at this moment in time, it’s not there. I’ve not been able to have conversations, because obviously we only won it on Saturday night, but this week, I’ll start those conversations to see what can be done. But it’s looking unlikely.

“This game in Wigan at the beginning of the year was incredible, and we need to capture that and retain it at all costs.”