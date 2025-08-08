Zach Eckersley (centre) celebrates a try with his Wigan Warriors teammates

Wigan Warriors strengthened their grip on securing a spot in the top two thanks to a hard-fought 24-18 win over neighbours Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Leigh Leopards having lost to Leeds Rhinos on Thursday evening, Wigan’s victory over Warrington sees them go three points clear of third-placed Leigh with six rounds remaining. The Warriors are two points behind Hull KR, who play Castleford Tigers on Saturday afternoon, with all eyes moving to Friday’s top-of-the-table clash between Hull KR and Wigan.

Warrington opened the scoring through Josh Thewlis before Wigan hooker Brad O’Neill brought the game level, but a penalty goal from Marc Sneyd saw the Wire lead 8-6 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Farrimond gave Wigan the lead in the second half before George Williams put the Wire back in front. The Warriors then scored three tries in quick succession through Liam Farrell, Zach Eckersley and Farrimond to lead 24-12. Jake Thewlis scored a consolation effort for Warrington late on, but it was Wigan’s night, finishing 24-18 winners after a bruising encounter.

Team News

Wigan coach Matt Peet made two changes to his side that beat Catalans Dragons 28-18 a fortnight ago, with Jai Field and Sam Walters replacing Jacob Douglas and Harvie Hill.

As for Warrington, coach Sam Burgess made two changes, with Stefan Ratchford and Zack Gardner coming in for Matt Dufty and Connor Wrench.

Match Report

It was a frantic start to the game, with both teams going hell for leather in the opening stages. It was a typical Warrington-Wigan battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warriors young gun Eckersley produced a stunning tackle on Jake Thewlis in the 14th minute, stopping the Warrington winger from racing away down the left flank.

But it was Warrington who drew first blood, when Josh Thewlis intercepted a pass from Jai Field to race 80 metres to score out wide. Sneyd converted to give the Wire an early 6-0 lead.

Wigan brought the game level in the 18th minute when O’Neill scooted from dummy half to steam over the top of Ben Currie to score. Harry Smith’s conversion tied the score at 6-6.

Walters entered the action midway through the first half, making his first appearance two-and-a-half months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors suffered a huge blow on the half-hour mark when Junior Nsemba left the field for a head injury assessment, which he failed, ruling him out of next week’s top-of-the-table clash with Hull KR.

A penalty goal from Sneyd in the latter stages of the first half gave the Wire an 8-6 lead at the break.

Wigan took the lead for the first time in the game shortly after the second half when Farrimond scored on the back of a sublime offload from Farrell. Smith couldn’t convert, but the Warriors were 10-8 ahead.

Warrington regained the lead in the 48th minute, with star man Williams punching a hole in Wigan’s defence to get on the outer of Farrimond to race over out wide for the hosts. Sneyd missed his conversion attempt, but the hosts were 12-10 in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peet’s side stuck in the contest though and fought their way back into the lead on the hour mark as speedster Eckersley made a flying break down the wing before putting a chip over the top, which Farrell latched onto to touch down. Smith added the extras, and the Warriors were 16-12 in front.

Wigan stretched their lead through Eckersley in the 66th minute thanks to a perfectly-timed pass from his centre partner Keighran. Smith failed with his conversion attempt, but they were in a 20-12 advantage with 14 minutes left on the clock.

The Warriors put the game out of reach for Warrington with seven minutes remaining, with young gun Farrimond getting his second of the night. Smith couldn’t convert, but Peet’s side were 24-12 up.

Warrington had the last say on the game through a late consolation try from Jake Thewlis. Sneyd added the extras from the touchline, but it was Wigan’s night, with the reigning Super League champions finishing well-deserved 24-18 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrington: Stefan Ratchford; Josh Thewlis, Toby King, Zack Gardner, Jake Thewlis; George Williams, Marc Sneyd; Luke Yates, Sam Powell, Paul Vaughan, Sam Stone, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Ben Currie. Subs: Danny Walker, Joe Philbin, Max Wood, Ryan Matterson. 18th man: Luke Thomas.

Tries: Josh Thewlis, Williams, Jake Thewlis Goals: Sneyd 3/4

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Jack Farrimond, Harry Smith; Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Junior Nsemba,

Tries: O’Neill, Farrimond (2), Farrell, Eckersley Goals: Smith 2/4

Referee: Chris Kendall Attendance: 12,503