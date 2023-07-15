News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors' success under Ian Lenagan as the chairman prepares to leave the club at the end of the season- in pictures

Ian Lenagan will step down as Wigan Warriors chairman and shareholder at the end of the current season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

The local businessman has been at the helm for the last 16 years, after buying the club from Dave Whelan at the end of 2007.

He will officially resign on November 30, with Mike Danson taking over as the Warriors’ new 100 percent owner, after being involved as a shareholder since the summer of 2020.

Meanwhile, Professor Chris Brookes will become the new Wigan chairman, having recently been appointed as vice, following on from a 40-year career in the NHS.

Here are some of the the club’s successes during Lenagan’s tenure so far:

Wigan enjoyed Super League success in 2010 under the guidance of Michael Maguire. As well as claiming a Grand Final victory over St Helens at Old Trafford, the club also finished the regular season as league leaders.

1. 2010

Wigan enjoyed Super League success in 2010 under the guidance of Michael Maguire. As well as claiming a Grand Final victory over St Helens at Old Trafford, the club also finished the regular season as league leaders. Photo: VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM

Lenagan with Michael Maguire, Pat Richards and Sam Tomkins at the 2010 Man of Steel awards.

2. Man of Steel clean sweep

Lenagan with Michael Maguire, Pat Richards and Sam Tomkins at the 2010 Man of Steel awards. Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

The Warriors enjoyed Challenge Cup success at Wembley in 2011.

3. 2011

The Warriors enjoyed Challenge Cup success at Wembley in 2011. Photo: VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM

Wigan claimed their second League Leaders' Shield under Lenagan in 2012, with a third also coming in 2020.

4. 2012

Wigan claimed their second League Leaders' Shield under Lenagan in 2012, with a third also coming in 2020. Photo: ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX.COM

