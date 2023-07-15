Wigan Warriors' success under Ian Lenagan as the chairman prepares to leave the club at the end of the season- in pictures
Ian Lenagan will step down as Wigan Warriors chairman and shareholder at the end of the current season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST
The local businessman has been at the helm for the last 16 years, after buying the club from Dave Whelan at the end of 2007.
He will officially resign on November 30, with Mike Danson taking over as the Warriors’ new 100 percent owner, after being involved as a shareholder since the summer of 2020.
Meanwhile, Professor Chris Brookes will become the new Wigan chairman, having recently been appointed as vice, following on from a 40-year career in the NHS.
Here are some of the the club’s successes during Lenagan’s tenure so far:
