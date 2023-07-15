Ian Lenagan will step down as Wigan Warriors chairman and shareholder at the end of the current season.

The local businessman has been at the helm for the last 16 years, after buying the club from Dave Whelan at the end of 2007.

He will officially resign on November 30, with Mike Danson taking over as the Warriors’ new 100 percent owner, after being involved as a shareholder since the summer of 2020.

Meanwhile, Professor Chris Brookes will become the new Wigan chairman, having recently been appointed as vice, following on from a 40-year career in the NHS.

Here are some of the the club’s successes during Lenagan’s tenure so far:

2010 Wigan enjoyed Super League success in 2010 under the guidance of Michael Maguire. As well as claiming a Grand Final victory over St Helens at Old Trafford, the club also finished the regular season as league leaders.

Man of Steel clean sweep Lenagan with Michael Maguire, Pat Richards and Sam Tomkins at the 2010 Man of Steel awards.

2011 The Warriors enjoyed Challenge Cup success at Wembley in 2011.

2012 Wigan claimed their second League Leaders' Shield under Lenagan in 2012, with a third also coming in 2020.