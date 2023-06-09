Wigan Warriors suffer derby defeat to St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium

Matty Peet’s side have now lost four of their last five Super League games, with the golden point victory over Hull KR being their only win in the competition since the end of April.

A lack of confidence was clear throughout the game against their rivals, as errors once again proved costly.

The home side opened the scoring after only four minutes, with Joe Batchelor forcing his way over the line.

Wigan Warriors were defeated by St Helens

After successfully adding the extras, Tommy Makinson was unable to extend Saints’ lead further, after pulling a penalty wide of the posts.

This gave Wigan the opportunity to level the scores shortly after.

Harry Smith was on hand with the assist, with the scrum-half producing a superb chip to Jai Field, who gratefully collected and crossed the line.

Just after the midway point of the first half, St Helens edged their way back in front, after space opened for Makinson on the right side.

Moments before that, the winger had missed his second penalty of the night, but made no mistake in converting his own try to make it 12-6.

On the half hour mark, Wigan closed the gap between the two teams.

A Bevan French grubber kick bounced fortunately back into the hands of the stand-off, which presented him with a clear route over.

Ahead of half time, Jack Welsby extended Saints’ lead to 18-10, with the fullback going over for a try under the sticks.

It was more of the same after the restart, as Paul Wellens’ side continued to dominate.

Agnatius Paasi added his name to the scoresheet, while Welsby and Makinson both claimed braces.

Meanwhile, the Warriors looked desperate in their attempts to break their rivals down, and could only manage a late consolation through Abbas Miski in the final moments of the second half.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Iain Thornley, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Cade Cust, Brad Singleton, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill.