The Round 14 fixture at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle will now take place on June 4 (K.O. 2pm).

This is set to be a landmark date for Channel 4, with the broadcaster also showing an England men's football fixture for the first time later that day.

Gareth Southgate’s side take on Hungary in the UEFA Nations League, which gets underway immediately after the Super League game.