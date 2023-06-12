The two teams go head-to-head at the DW Stadium on Friday July 14 (K.O. 8pm), in what will be their third meeting of the season.

Sky Sports have picked the fixture as their second live match of that week, with the clash between St Helens and Catalans Dragons at the Totally Wicked Stadium being broadcast the night before (July 13).

Wigan inflicted Warrington’s first defeat of the season when the pair met at the Halliwell Jones Stadium back in April.

Wigan's Super League game against Warrington has been selected for TV broadcast

Jake Wardle and Brad O’Neill both went over for tries in the 13-6 victory for Matty Peet’s side, with the game being played in front of a crowd of over 15,000 people.