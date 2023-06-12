News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Wigan Warriors' Super League round 19 game against Warrington Wolves selected for TV broadcast

Wigan Warriors’ Super League round 19 game against Warrington Wolves has been selected for TV broadcast.
By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 17:01 BST

The two teams go head-to-head at the DW Stadium on Friday July 14 (K.O. 8pm), in what will be their third meeting of the season.

Sky Sports have picked the fixture as their second live match of that week, with the clash between St Helens and Catalans Dragons at the Totally Wicked Stadium being broadcast the night before (July 13).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wigan inflicted Warrington’s first defeat of the season when the pair met at the Halliwell Jones Stadium back in April.

Wigan's Super League game against Warrington has been selected for TV broadcastWigan's Super League game against Warrington has been selected for TV broadcast
Wigan's Super League game against Warrington has been selected for TV broadcast
Most Popular

Jake Wardle and Brad O’Neill both went over for tries in the 13-6 victory for Matty Peet’s side, with the game being played in front of a crowd of over 15,000 people.

The Warriors also take on Warrington in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup on Sunday afternoon at the DW Stadium (K.O. 2.30pm).

Related topics:Warrington WolvesSuper LeagueSky SportsSt HelensCatalans Dragons