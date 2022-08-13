Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening 40 minutes was something of an arm wrestle for Matty Peet’s side, but they stuck with it before well and truly pulling away in the second half.

Despite the tries and their attractive play going forward, it was the clear hard work from the players that made the win so pleasing.

They defended in numbers, and quickly transitioned into attack when the opportunities presented themselves.

Jai Field was one of the key performers for Wigan in the last game against Warrington

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They fought for absolutely everything, and just blew Daryl Powell’s side out of the water after the break.

Harry Smith controlled things with his kicking game, the pack was powerful, Marshall claimed a hat-trick, and Field played an important role in both defence and attack.

If they can continue to replicate that kind of performance heading into the play-offs, then there is no reason why they won’t be adding the Super League trophy to their collection alongside the Challenge Cup.

Every single member of the squad seems to be fighting for the same cause.

Not one of them switched off or let their levels dip against Wire.

Field was at the heart of pretty much everything, making try saving tackles at one end, before either assisting or scoring down the other end.

The fullback’s try at the end of match was much something everyone has come to expect from him, as he went over when it looked as if nothing was on.

Meanwhile, Marshall also deserves another shoutout, as he epitomises everything this current Wigan side is about.

Of course, the fact that he scored his second hat-trick in the space of two games was something that couldn’t be ignored for the headlines, but the winger’s work ethic is just exceptional and one of his best qualities.

For his first try, he reacted quickly to a loose play the ball by Warrington, quickly pouncing on it and reclaiming possession for the Warriors.

By the end of the same set, he was crossing the line.

His second two were down to persistence, as he did well to anticipate the ball coming to him on both occasions.

As for Warrington, they just can’t find their feet at the moment.

While they competed well in the first half, they had no answers when Wigan moved up the gears.

A real issue seems to be that they are unable to battle for a full 80 minutes.

They’ve got a good coach in place, and some talented individuals, but a bit more of a squad revamp may be needed next season for everything to come together.

The Warriors’ next test is another team who are near the bottom end of the table.

Wakefield currently sit in 11th place, just two points above Toulouse.

While there are still a number of matches left, it would be a big boost for Willie Poching’s side to win on Sunday and could very well be the game that saves them.

Sylvain Houles’ side missed a huge opportunity against Hull KR last week, with things heating up for them, with a tough run of matches left.

Meanwhile, Wakefield have been putting in some good performances recently and have really turned a corner.

With building work going on at Belle Vue, it is set to be an even more intimidating place for the Warriors to visit.

While they have come away victorious in all of the previous meetings this year, they know just how tough an opponent Trinity can be.

On a side note, the fact that this is Wigan’s third trip of the season to this part of Yorkshire once again highlights just how tedious loop fixtures can be, and hopefully will not impact the away support.

Finally, away from the field this week it was announced that Lee Briers would leave the club at the end of the season.

Since joining the club in the role of assistant coach, the former Warrington scrum-half has become a hugely popular figure.

It is clear that he’s had a positive impact on everyone at Wigan, and has really helped the players to develop.

There’s no doubting the way Harry Smith has matured this season is down to Briers in one way or another.

Along with Sean O’Loughlin, he has helped to make up a fantastic coaching set up for Matty Peet.

The trio seem to complement each other perfectly, and have certainly delivered this season.

As a boyhood St Helens fan and Warrington Wolves legend, you’d be mistaken for thinking Briers wouldn’t fit in at Wigan; how wrong you would be.

He has embraced everything about the club, and has had plenty of time for the people surrounding it.

You can’t blame him for taking what sounds like an excellent opportunity, as he prepares to link up with Brisbane Broncos in the NRL next season.

The fact that the decision was so tough for him, shows just how great a bond he’s grown with the Warriors.

That can also be seen by how fans have reacted to the news online, with plenty wishing him good luck with his new adventure.

It will be a tough task to replace him, but no doubt there will be plenty of strong candidates.

Maybe someone in the current squad might step into the role, with Thomas Leuluai’s name already mentioned, if this is to be his last year as a player.