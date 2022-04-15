Wigan Warriors team news: Abbas Miski named in the starting line-up for the Good Friday Derby against St Helens

Abbas Miski is named in the starting line-up for Matty Peet’s side for only the second time this season.

His last outing came against Toulouse, while he has also featured for the reserves and Newcastle Thunder.

With Zak Hardaker dropped from the squad and Iain Thornley out injured, John Bateman starts at centre.

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face St Helens

Meanwhile, Willie Isa returns to the side after missing last week through injury.

Here is the full team:

Jai Field, Abbas Miski, John Bateman, Jake Bibby, Bevan French, Cade Cust, Thomas Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.