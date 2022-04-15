Wigan Warriors team news: Abbas Miski named in the starting line-up for the Good Friday Derby against St Helens
Wigan Warriors have named their team to face St Helens in the Good Friday Derby.
By Amos Wynn
Friday, 15th April 2022, 1:31 pm
Abbas Miski is named in the starting line-up for Matty Peet’s side for only the second time this season.
His last outing came against Toulouse, while he has also featured for the reserves and Newcastle Thunder.
With Zak Hardaker dropped from the squad and Iain Thornley out injured, John Bateman starts at centre.
Meanwhile, Willie Isa returns to the side after missing last week through injury.