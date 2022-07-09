Wigan Warriors team news: Cade Cust returns to the starting line-up for the Magic Weekend clash against St Helens

Cade Cust returns to the starting line-up, with Jai Field moving back to fullback and Bevan French named on the wing.
Jake Bibby is also in the 13, after being named on the bench for last week’s game against Wakefield, while Kai Pearce-Paul and Abbas Miski are both left out of the side.
Morgan Smithies is back among the interchanges following his suspension.
Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Willie Isa, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Joe Shorrocks. Interchanges: Morgan Smithies, Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Ethan Havard.