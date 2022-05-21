Wigan Warriors team news: Jai Field among the returning players to Matty Peet's side

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Hull FC at the MKM Stadium this afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

By Amos Wynn
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 1:51 pm

Matty Peet has named a more familiar looking side, after rotating in last week’s defeat to Huddersfield Giants.

Jai Field, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman and Morgan Smithies all return to the starting line-up.

Meanwhile Oliver Partington returns to the bench.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Hull FC

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Iain Thornley, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks.

Jai FieldHull FCJohn Bateman