Wigan Warriors team news: Jake Bibby returns to the starting line-up for Matty Peet's side

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium in tonight’s Challenge Cup tie.

By Amos Wynn
Friday, 25th March 2022, 6:15 pm

Matty Peet’s side will hope this can be the start of a strong run in a competition they have not won since 2013, but know a tough taste awaits to progress.

After missing last week’s victory against Castleford Tigers through illness, Jake Bibby returns to the starting line-up, with Sam Halsall dropping out.

Meanwhile, Harry Smith makes way for Joe Shorrocks on the bench.

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Salford Red Devils

Here is the full team:

Jai Field, Liam Marshall, Jake Bibby, Kai Pearce-Paul, Zak Hardaker, Cade Cust, Tommy Leuluai, Morgan Smithies, Sam Powell, Liam Bryne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Willie Isa.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks.

