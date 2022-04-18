Wigan Warriors team news: Kaide Ellis named on bench as he returns from his five-match ban
Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium in this afternoon’s Easter Monday game.
By Amos Wynn
Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:38 pm
Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from the Good Friday Derby defeat to St Helens.
Harry Smith comes into the side, replacing the injured Thomas Leuluai, after he suffered a knee injury last time out.
Meanwhile, Kaide Ellis returns to action, after serving his five-match ban, with Ollie Partington dropping out.
Willie Isa is also not included, with Sam Halsall starting at centre.