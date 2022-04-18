Wigan Warriors team news: Kaide Ellis named on bench as he returns from his five-match ban

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium in this afternoon’s Easter Monday game.

By Amos Wynn
Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:38 pm

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from the Good Friday Derby defeat to St Helens.

Harry Smith comes into the side, replacing the injured Thomas Leuluai, after he suffered a knee injury last time out.

Meanwhile, Kaide Ellis returns to action, after serving his five-match ban, with Ollie Partington dropping out.

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Wakefield Trinity

Willie Isa is also not included, with Sam Halsall starting at centre.

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Sam Halsall, Jake Bibby, Bevan French, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Liam Byrne, Sam Powell, Brad Singleton, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks.

