Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side for the Good Friday Derby against St Helens
Wigan Warriors have named their team for the Good Friday clash against St Helens at the DW Stadium (K.O. 3pm).
Matty Peet’s side are without Jai Field and Cade Cust through injury, while Willie Isa also misses the fixture after being handed a one match penalty notice.
Liam Marshall is fit to play, while Joe Shorrocks starts in the halves.
Here is the full team: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Liam Byrne, Sam Powell, Mike Cooper, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.
Interchanges: Brad Singleton, Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill.
18th man: Iain Thornley