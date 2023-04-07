News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side for the Good Friday Derby against St Helens

Wigan Warriors have named their team for the Good Friday clash against St Helens at the DW Stadium (K.O. 3pm).

By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Apr 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 13:58 BST

Matty Peet’s side are without Jai Field and Cade Cust through injury, while Willie Isa also misses the fixture after being handed a one match penalty notice.

Liam Marshall is fit to play, while Joe Shorrocks starts in the halves.

Wigan Warriors welcome St Helens to the DW Stadium for the Good Friday Derby
Here is the full team: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Liam Byrne, Sam Powell, Mike Cooper, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Brad Singleton, Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill.

18th man: Iain Thornley

