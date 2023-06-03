News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to face Catalans Dragons at the Magic Weekend

Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Catalans Dragons.
By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read

The two clubs go head-to-head in the second game of the opening day of the Magic Weekend at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

Jai Field makes his first appearance since the end of March, with the 25-year-old named in the halves alongside Harry Smith.

Ryan Hampshire drops out of the team, while Cade Cust is named on the bench.

Wigan Warriors take on Catalans Dragons at the Magic WeekendWigan Warriors take on Catalans Dragons at the Magic Weekend
Here is the full team: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Jai Field, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Morgan Smithies, Liam Farrell, Joe Shorrocks.

Interchanges: Cade Cust, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba.

18h man: Brad O’Neill

