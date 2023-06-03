Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to face Catalans Dragons at the Magic Weekend
The two clubs go head-to-head in the second game of the opening day of the Magic Weekend at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.
Jai Field makes his first appearance since the end of March, with the 25-year-old named in the halves alongside Harry Smith.
Ryan Hampshire drops out of the team, while Cade Cust is named on the bench.
Here is the full team: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Jai Field, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Morgan Smithies, Liam Farrell, Joe Shorrocks.
Interchanges: Cade Cust, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba.
18h man: Brad O’Neill