Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to face Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith's Stadium

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Huddersfield Giants (K.O. 7.45pm).

By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Mar 2023, 18:23 GMT- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side arrive at the John Smith’s Stadium looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Catalans Dragons.

Liam Byrne comes into the starting 13 for Brad Singleton.

Meanwhile, former Warriors youngster Harry Rushton is set to make his debut for the Giants.

Here is the full Wigan team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Liam Byrne, Sam Powell, Mike Cooper, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Ethan Havard, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Kai Pearce-Paul.

18th man: Brad O’Neill.

Huddersfield Giants