News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
1 hour ago RMT members back further rail strike action
2 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
4 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
7 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
9 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to face Hull FC at the MKM Stadium

Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Hull FC at the MKM Stadium this evening.

By Amos Wynn
Published 4th May 2023, 18:32 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side currently sit top of the table and are unbeaten in their last six games.

The Warriors are without Willie Isa through suspension, but Liam Farrell returns after being rested for the game against Wakefield Trinity ahead of the international break.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liam Marshall also drops out of the starting line-up, with Iain Thornley coming in for his first game of the season.

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Hull FCWigan Warriors have named their team to face Hull FC
Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Hull FC
Most Popular

Toby King, Jake Wardle, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Kai Pearce-Paul and Morgan Smithies all start following their England duties last week.

Here is the full team: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Brad O’Neill, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba.

18th man: Ryan Hampshire

Related topics:Hull FCHarry Smith