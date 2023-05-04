Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to face Hull FC at the MKM Stadium

Matty Peet’s side currently sit top of the table and are unbeaten in their last six games.

The Warriors are without Willie Isa through suspension, but Liam Farrell returns after being rested for the game against Wakefield Trinity ahead of the international break.

Liam Marshall also drops out of the starting line-up, with Iain Thornley coming in for his first game of the season.

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Hull FC

Toby King, Jake Wardle, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Kai Pearce-Paul and Morgan Smithies all start following their England duties last week.

Here is the full team: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Brad O’Neill, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba.