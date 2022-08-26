Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to face St Helens at the DW Stadium

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A victory for the visitors will see them lift the League Leaders shield, while Matty Peet’s side can secure second place.

Morgan Smithies returns following his recovery from a minor calf injury, while Liam Marshall is also back after being rested against Toulouse.

Jake Bibby drops out of the team, with Willie Isa replacing him at centre, where he starts alongside Kai Pearce-Paul.

Wigan Warriors face St Helens for the fourth time this season

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Kai Pearce-Paul, Willie Isa, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.