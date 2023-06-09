News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to face St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face St Helens in the derby at the Totally Wicked Stadium (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Jun 2023, 18:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 18:49 BST

Matty Peet’s side will be hoping to bounce back from their Magic Weekend defeat to Catalans Dragons at St James’ Park.

The Warriors have made a number of changes for this one.

Jai Field starts at fullback, with Bevan French going into the halves.

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face St Helens at the Totally Wicked StadiumWigan Warriors have named their team to face St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium
Wigan Warriors have named their team to face St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Iain Thornley replaces Toby King, and Brad O’Neill is in for Sam Powell.

Brad Singleton also returns on the bench following his spell on the sidelines.

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Iain Thornley, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Cade Cust, Brad Singleton, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill.

18th man: Toby King

Related topics:St HelensJai Field