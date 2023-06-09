Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to face St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium
Matty Peet’s side will be hoping to bounce back from their Magic Weekend defeat to Catalans Dragons at St James’ Park.
The Warriors have made a number of changes for this one.
Jai Field starts at fullback, with Bevan French going into the halves.
Meanwhile, Iain Thornley replaces Toby King, and Brad O’Neill is in for Sam Powell.
Brad Singleton also returns on the bench following his spell on the sidelines.
Here is the full team: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Iain Thornley, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.
Interchanges: Cade Cust, Brad Singleton, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill.
18th man: Toby King