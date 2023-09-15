News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Castleford Tigers at the DW Stadium

Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Castleford Tigers at the DW Stadium this evening.
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Sep 2023, 18:34 BST- 1 min read
Matty Peet’s side currently sit top of the Super League table on points difference- and head into tonight’s fixture on the back of their 50-0 victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Liam Byrne doesn’t feature after picking up a hamstring injury in the win at Headingley, while Brad O’Neill and Liam Farrell also drop out of the team.

Sam Powell, Tyler Dupree and Junior Nsemba all come into the starting 13.

Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Castleford Tigers
Here is the full team: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Sam Powell, Tyler Dupree, Kai Pearce-Paul, Junior Nsemba, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Joe Shorrocks, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Ryan Hampshire.

18th man: Cade Cust.

