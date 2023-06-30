Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Huddersfield Giants
Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Jun 2023, 18:33 BST- 1 min read
Matty Peet’s side is unchanged from the victory over Salford Red Devils last week.
Here is the full team: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.
Interchanges: Brad Singleton, Harvie Hill, Patrick Mago, Cade Cust.
18th man: Junior Nsemba.