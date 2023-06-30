News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Huddersfield Giants

Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Jun 2023, 18:33 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side is unchanged from the victory over Salford Red Devils last week.

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Interchanges: Brad Singleton, Harvie Hill, Patrick Mago, Cade Cust.

Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Huddersfield GiantsWigan Warriors have named their team to take on Huddersfield Giants
Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Huddersfield Giants
Most Popular

18th man: Junior Nsemba.

Related topics:Huddersfield GiantsSalford Red DevilsJai Field