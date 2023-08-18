News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Hull FC

Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Hull FC at the DW Stadium (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Aug 2023, 18:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 18:40 BST

Liam Byrne returns to the starting line-up for his 100th appearance for the club, after being rested for the game against Hull KR.

Sam Powell is also back and is named on the bench following his spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury.

Kaide Ellis drops out as he serves a one-match ban.

Wigan Warriors take on Hull FC
Here is the full team: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Tyler Dupree, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Sam Powell, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba.

18th man: Joe Shorrocks

