Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Hull KR

Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Hull KR at the DW Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Aug 2023, 18:36 BST- 1 min read

Liam Byrne has been handed a rest by Matty Peet with Tyler Dupree coming into the 13 to make his first start for the club.

Meanwhile, Joe Shorrocks is named as 18th man after serving his one-match ban.

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Tyler Dupree, Brad O’Neill, Kaide Ellis, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Cade Cust, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba.

18th man: Joe Shorrocks.

