Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Hull KR in the Challenge Cup semi-final

Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Hull KR in the Challenge Cup semi-final at Headingley.
By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read

A showpiece occasion at Wembley on August 12 awaits the winner of this afternoon’s fixture.

Following his return to the squad, Willie Isa is named in the starting 13, with Joe Shorrocks dropping to the bench.

Here is the full line-up: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Wigan Warriors have named their side to take on Hull KRWigan Warriors have named their side to take on Hull KR
Interchanges: Kai Pearce-Paul, Joe Shorrocks, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill.

18th man: Junior Nsemba.

