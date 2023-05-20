Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Leeds Rhinos at Headingley

Matty Peet’s side will be looking for a reaction following their 40-18 defeat to the same opponent at the DW Stadium last week.

The Warriors enjoyed success in this competition in 2022 and will be hoping for another strong cup run.

Liam Marshall returns to Wigan’s starting 13 after missing the last few weeks through injury, while Ryan Hampshire is named in the halves for his first appearance of the season.

Wigan have named their team to face Leeds

Morgan Smithies is in the second row, with Joe Shorrocks at loose forward.

Meanwhile, Kaide Ellis is named on the bench.

Here is the full team: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Ryan Hampshire, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Morgan Smithies, Liam Farrell, Joe Shorrocks.