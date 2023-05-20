News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy

Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Leeds Rhinos at Headingley

Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Leeds Rhinos at Headingley in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup (K.O. 2.30pm).

By Amos Wynn
Published 20th May 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side will be looking for a reaction following their 40-18 defeat to the same opponent at the DW Stadium last week.

The Warriors enjoyed success in this competition in 2022 and will be hoping for another strong cup run.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liam Marshall returns to Wigan’s starting 13 after missing the last few weeks through injury, while Ryan Hampshire is named in the halves for his first appearance of the season.

Wigan have named their team to face LeedsWigan have named their team to face Leeds
Wigan have named their team to face Leeds
Most Popular

Morgan Smithies is in the second row, with Joe Shorrocks at loose forward.

Meanwhile, Kaide Ellis is named on the bench.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here is the full team: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Ryan Hampshire, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Morgan Smithies, Liam Farrell, Joe Shorrocks.

Interchanges: Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba. 18th man: Iain Thornley.

Related topics:Leeds RhinosHeadingley