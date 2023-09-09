News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Leeds Rhinos at Headingley

Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Leeds Rhinos at Headingley (K.O. 2.45pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Sep 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Tyler Dupree is named among the interchanges after missing last week’s game against Salford Red Devils.

Meanwhile, the starting 13 is unchanged from that victory at the DW Stadium.

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Sam Powell, Junior Nsemba, Patrick Mago, Tyler Dupree.

18th man: Joe Shorrocks.

