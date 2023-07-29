News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough

Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough.
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Jul 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST

Tyler Dupree is named on the bench for his debut for the club, after joining from Salford Red Devils earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Kai Pearce-Paul comes into the starting line-up, with Willie Isa out injured and Joe Shorrocks suspended.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cade Cust is back among the interchanges, along with Junior Nsemba.

Tyler Dupree is set to make his Wigan Warriors debutTyler Dupree is set to make his Wigan Warriors debut
Tyler Dupree is set to make his Wigan Warriors debut
Most Popular

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Cade Cust, Patrick Mago, Junior Nsemba, Tyler Dupree.

18th man: Harvie Hill

Related topics:Salford Red DevilsWillie Isa