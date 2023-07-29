Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough
Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough.
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Jul 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST
Tyler Dupree is named on the bench for his debut for the club, after joining from Salford Red Devils earlier this week.
Meanwhile, Kai Pearce-Paul comes into the starting line-up, with Willie Isa out injured and Joe Shorrocks suspended.
Cade Cust is back among the interchanges, along with Junior Nsemba.
Here is the full team: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.
Interchanges: Cade Cust, Patrick Mago, Junior Nsemba, Tyler Dupree.
18th man: Harvie Hill