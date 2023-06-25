News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Salford Red Devils.
By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Jun 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read

Morgan Smithies returns to the starting 13 for Matty Peet’s side, as he replaces the suspended Kaide Ellis.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mago is named on the bench after missing last week’s Challenge Cup tie against Warrington Wolves.

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Wigan Warriors take on the Red Devils at the Salford Stadium
Interchanges: Brad Singleton, Harvie Hill, Patrick Mago, Cade Cust.

18th man: Junior Nsemba.

