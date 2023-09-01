Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Salford Red Devils
Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Sep 2023, 18:38 BST- 1 min read
Matty Peet has made no changes to his starting 13 from the team that beat Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.
Meanwhile, Joe Shorrocks comes onto the bench for Tyler Dupree.
Here is the full team: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.
Interchanges: Sam Powell, Joe Shorrocks Patrick Mago, Junior Nsemba.
18th man: Harvie Hill.