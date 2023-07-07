Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue
Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue (K.O. 7.45pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Jul 2023, 18:16 BST- 1 min read
Matty Peet has made two changes to his side for this evening’s game.
Iain Thornley replaces Jake Wardle at centre, while Junior Nsemba comes onto the bench for Harvie Hill- who is named as 18th man.
Here is the full team: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Iain Thornley, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.
Interchanges: Brad Singleton, Junior Nsemba, Patrick Mago, Cade Cust.
18th man: Harvie Hill