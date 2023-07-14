News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium

Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Jul 2023, 18:34 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from last week’s golden point defeat to Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue.

Prior to that, the Warriors had won their previous three outings- which included a spirited home victory over Warrington in the Challenge Cup.

Kaide Ellis returns to the starting 13 following his three-match ban, while Jake Wardle is also back after missing last week’s game.

Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Warrington WolvesWigan Warriors have named their team to take on Warrington Wolves
They replace Ethan Havard and Iain Thornley.

Meanwhile, Kai Pearce-Paul is named among the the interchanges following his spell on the sidelines.

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Kai Pearce-Paul, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba.

18th man: Cade Cust.

