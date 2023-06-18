News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Jun 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read

A place in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup awaits the winner of this afternoon’s game.

The Warriors welcome back Ethan Havard from injury, with the prop named in the starting 13.

Toby King also returns, after being dropped for last week’s game against St Helens.

Ethan Havard returns for WiganEthan Havard returns for Wigan
Kaide Ellis starts at loose forward, while Morgan Smithies is named on the bench.

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis.

Interchanges: Cade Cust, Brad Singleton, Morgan Smithies, Harvie Hill.

18th man: Junior Nsemba.

