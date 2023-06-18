Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals
A place in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup awaits the winner of this afternoon’s game.
The Warriors welcome back Ethan Havard from injury, with the prop named in the starting 13.
Toby King also returns, after being dropped for last week’s game against St Helens.
Kaide Ellis starts at loose forward, while Morgan Smithies is named on the bench.
Here is the full team: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis.
Interchanges: Cade Cust, Brad Singleton, Morgan Smithies, Harvie Hill.
18th man: Junior Nsemba.