Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium this evening.

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 6:38 pm
Mike Cooper is named among the interchanges, as he prepares to make his debut for the club.

Both Patrick Mago and Brad O’Neill drop out, while Joe Shorrocks returns to the interchanges.

The team is otherwise unchanged from last week’s 60-0 win against Hull FC.

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Willie Isa, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Kaide Ellis, Oliver Partington, Joe Shorrocks, Mike Cooper.

