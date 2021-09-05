Wigan Warriors team revealed for Magic Weekend
Adrian Lam has revealed his line-up for today's Magic Weekend showdown with Warrington.
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 2:28 pm
Updated
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 2:31 pm
Hooker Sam Powell returns to the squad - he is on the bench - with the starting line-up unchanged from the side which won 22-0 at Castleford on Monday, meaning youngster Sam Halsall retains his wing spot.
Aussie Jai Field has not passed a late fitness test. Joe Bullock, Mitch Clark and Tony Clubb are among the players who haven't made the squad.
Kick-off at Newcastle's St James' Park is 3.15pm and the game is live on Sky Sports.
Wigan: Hardaker; Halsall, Bibby, Gildart, Marshall; Smith, Hastings; Singleton, Shorrocks, Partington, Bateman, Farrell, Smithies.
Subs: Byrne, Havard, Pearce-Paul, Powell.