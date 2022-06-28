Nonetheless, sometimes there can be an occasional shock or surprise when looking through their former clubs.

Matty Peet’s side take on Wakefield this weekend, with only one member of the current Wigan squad having also played for Trinity.

That player is none other than Brad Singleton, with the prop having spent a period on loan at Belle Vue during his time with Leeds Rhinos.

This poses the question, which other players have spent periods at clubs that may have been forgotten by some?

1. Brad Singleton- Wakefield A good starting point is Singleton's loan spell with this weekend's opponents during the 2013 season.

2. Iain Thornley- Hull KR Following the end of his first spell with Wigan, Iain Thornley joined Hull KR in 2016. The centre spent a season at Craven Park before linking up with Catalans Dragons.

3. Thomas Leuluai- London Broncos The current Wigan captain started his Super League career with London Broncos, before moving to the DW Stadium for his first spell in cherry and white.

4. Willie Isa- Castleford Tigers Willie Isa's time in Super League started with Castleford Tigers in 2011. After a singular season he moved to Widnes Vikings.