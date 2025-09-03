Kaide Ellis in action for Wigan Warriors

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over last week’s win in the south of France and the upcoming double-header against rivals St Helens on Friday evening…

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Bailey:

Rivals Round reversed is what Super League are billing it as. Hull KR could all but secure their first League Leaders’ Shield with a victory against Hull FC, but I am sure all eyes will be on Wigan’s trip to St Helens on Friday.

There are many subplots and narratives to this Friday, not least the Women’s game for what will effectively decide the table-toppers. St Helens managed to hold off York last weekend, with the spotlight purely being on Sinead Peach’s little indiscretion with the referee. If you aren’t aware, I am sure you can search it up on social media, but make sure little ears aren’t present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Walters of Wigan Warriors

It’s a hard game to call as St Helens have shown resilience in recent weeks, and look a different side to the one Denis Betts’ side hammered at Wembley. Wigan got back to winning ways with an absolute dismantling of Barrow. If you are going to the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday, try and get down early to back the girls, as finishing top will be yet another milestone in a record-breaking season for the Warriors Women.

Onto the Men’s game, Wigan have just clicked defensively when it matters, and have the absolute luxury of having Bevan French back. Once again, he was magical in attack against a weakened Catalans side.

There will be a huge turnover of players in the south of France, and Joel Tomkins has a massive rebuild to deal with. Hopefully, he will be given time to get it right. The game itself was a good test for the Warriors. A one-sided scoreline doesn’t tell the full story, and I am sure the goal-line defence required in parts will stand the players in good stead for the games to come. Three tries conceded in three games is much more Wigan-like, and the efforts of Liam Farrell in the centres shouldn’t go amiss either.

This week, the loss of Patrick Mago is offset by the return of Ethan Havard. At the time of writing, there has been no comment made on Luke Thompson, but surely it’s not far off, given Matt Peet’s previous comments. Not that I think he will be needed on Friday to give the pack a platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kruise Leeming of Wigan Warriors

I thought Harvie Hill had a terrific game in Perpignan, and Liam Byrne was solid too. If, as is rumoured, these are their last few games in a Wigan shirt, you cannot fault their commitment.

Tyler Dupree was, in my opinion, lucky to just get a Grade B charge following his sin-binning. He is walking a tightrope to a suspension now, given how the new points system works. We are at the stage of the season where Grade A charges could see players miss crucial games.

St Helens felt the full force of the disciplinary this week, with George Delaney given a second Grade C charge in a matter of weeks. With Morgan Knowles ruled out through head injury protocols, it surely is advantage Wigan in the pack.

We haven’t won an away derby in a few years, and now is as good a time as any to get the two points, which would go a long way to securing second place in the table and a home semi-final in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Warriors star Bevan French takes on the Catalans Dragons defence

St Helens will be fired up, as it’s not just a derby; they desperately need the points if they want to secure a home play-off match. It’ll be ferocious as always, no matter which 34 players take the field. A win on Friday all but seals second spot as the Warriors eye a return to Old Trafford.

Glynn Bradshaw:

A great win on the road for the Warriors and great travelling support, but a pity about the crowd trouble. We negotiated a banana skin of a fixture with great aplomb.

It was a pity to lose Adam Keighran before the game and Mago in the game, but their replacements and the rest of the team stood tall in a victory, which also closed the gap in points difference on Saints and extended the difference over Leeds. Points difference could yet prove key.

L-R: Junior Nsemba, Jai Field and Liam Marshall celebrate a Wigan Warriors try

Once again, French seemed quiet, and then he pops up with a few pieces of magic, and his almost telepathic understanding with Jai Field came to the fore for his second try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this was not a performance once again based on individuals; it was a team effort based on solid defence. However, it would be remiss not to mention Hill, who had a tremendous game.

A fabulous derby awaits on Friday, where again we will need to improve, as their defence was very good against Hull KR on Friday, although they will be missing Knowles and Delaney in the pack.

I think Alex Walmsley is a massive player for them, along with Daryl Clark from dummy half, with his darting runs, and Mark Percival makes plenty of metres also.

Fingers crossed, we can continue to defend as well as we have, and our attack can pose a few questions. It should be a great atmosphere. I was surprised to hear we haven’t sold our allocation, but I’m sure those in attendance will do their best to get behind the boys and get them over the line.

It’s been a while since we won at Saints, let’s hope we can buck the trend and come away with the two points.