Wigan Warriors to Las Vegas? Our panel of experts look ahead to the next two weeks with back-to-back fixtures against Warrington Wolves in Super League and the Challenge Cup Final, as well as the recent news that the reigning champions could be heading to the United States.

David Bailey:

Arguably the two most impressive sides in Super League face off for the first time in consecutive weekends.

Sam Burgess has brought the glamour to the competition, whilst Matt Peet continues his impressive yet reserved rise in the coaching echelons.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves could face each other in Las Vegas as part of the NRL's weekend in the United States, according to reports

The sides will face off again under the Wembley arch just a week later as Wigan will look to complete a clean sweep of major honours in a little over nine months since they laid hands on the League Leaders’ Shield last September.

With George Williams banned, the coaches have to decide what level of risk of injuries and suspensions to take this weekend.

There's no such thing as a friendly game between Wigan and Wire so whoever takes the field will be desperate for the two points. The fact that both are level at the top of the table is just another subplot to this intriguing fortnight.

Wigan have taken Abbas Miski, Luke Thompson and Liam Farrell out of the firing line, but there is potential for more changes, such is the strength of the forward pack especially. I'd expect Eckersley and Walters to step into the 13 and Hill to feature - what a prospect that back-row is with Nsemba and Walters though.

Warrington's squad appears to be much more disrupted, Burgess obviously hoping to emulate his counterpart Peet with a debut season Challenge Cup win. Peet spoke about maintaining momentum, however in terms of the League Leaders’ Shield, the pressure is definitely on Warrington. Wigan have a better points difference and a game in hand. Losing this wouldn't be the end of the world and I'm sure this game will be forgotten about come the last round. I don't know of any Wigan or Warrington fan who wouldn't sacrifice this weekend for a glorious cup win at Wembley. Wigan to win both.

Finally, interesting comments coming from Sam Burgess this week regarding Super League’s participation in next year's Vegas round. Burgess seemingly hinted that when he called ARL chief Peter V'landys, Kris Radlinski had already stolen a March on the rest of the league. Radlinski obviously wanted to take the World Club Challenge to Vegas this year but everything had already been organised. Burgess, whilst admitting he'd love the Wolves to participate, indicated that the game would be classed as a Wigan Warriors home game. Better get saving those dollars!

Stephen Ford:

A satisfactory if unspectacular win at Salford ensured that we kept our current unbeaten run going. To win by 20 points in poor conditions, particularly in the second half, without really getting out of second gear was once again an excellent result. Although Salford had a few players missing they still had a decent 17 and the game was never going to be a cakewalk.

Our defence was first class and to concede just one try against a Salford team that can stretch any defence for me, was probably the highlight of the game. Our defence now is working at a similar level to the end of last season and going forward we will be very difficult to beat irrespective of whoever the opposition is. I thought Marshall, Wadle and O’Neill were probably the pick of our players with Marshall having an excellent game despite him not troubling the scoreboard.

It’s a pity Saturday’s game at Wire is the week before Wembley because I think that both teams will rest players and I suspect that a lot of the players selected may be a little cautious and we won’t see a real full blooded affair.

With Farrell, Thompson and Miski not in the 21 it will be interesting to see who Peet will go with in the 17. Byrne will probably replace Thompson with Walters covering for Farrell. Hopefully Miski’s absence is just for a minor injury and I suspect Douglas may get the nod ahead of Eckersley for the wing spot but I’ve got a feeling Eckersley may play instead of Wardle. Wire have announced their squad and are resting quite a number of players so I wouldn’t be surprised to see Hampshire and Farrimond in the halves. A difficult decision for Peet and his coaches to decide if they are going to rest players but I’m confident that they will make the right decisions taking into account injuries, fitness levels and keeping the momentum going. I predict a comfortable win after a frantic opening 20 minutes or so. I suspect June 8th will be an entirely different affair.

Darren Wrudd:

Last week was a pretty professional performance by a very well coached team. The cohesion between the players was simply sublime both in attack and especially defence as gaps were filled and players held their positions with square hips, no ball watching and such positional awareness that only practice and training can achieve.

A structured game plan kept Salford totally under control for the first half and Harry Smith ran the show with such clarity for a well earned man of the match award. I don’t remember ever having a first half completion rate of 100% before although I am sure we must have, but then the second half began with several silly handling errors before the rain began to fall in almost biblical proportions. That was a leveller really and slowed the game down which suited Salford as they were struggling to keep up. When Partington crashed over for a cheap try it seemed to steel some of the players' attitudes and we would not let them near again.

Matt Peet and his coaching staff must take huge plaudits for what they are creating with this squad, I know he always defers the praise to his charges but it all starts and ends with him.

This weekend of course will be interesting for several reasons not least that it’s the precursor to the final but more so that at the time of writing, it is still unknown if either team will field a full squad or choose to rest some of the star players. I think it can really cause problems if players are just rested when in form as getting back up to speed can take a week or two. But with a squad as experienced as ours, there is a constant feel of rotating players to keep others fit and themselves healthy and healed.

I would expect one or two props rested and I hope Ryan Hampshire gets a look in for a spot. Any strains or bruises could be given a week off too, so who knows what the squad will look like but I suspect not too different from the norm.

I shall be on my jollies come kick off and only returning the following Saturday, so I shall be watching the final on catch up as the Isle of Man ferry does not have TV. So to anyone who knows me, please don’t text the result!

Glynn Bradshaw:

A few changes have been made to the squad, and I’m not surprised that Thompson is having a rest. I think Miski must have a knock or else otherwise he would have been in.

A difficult balancing act for both coaches this week, we seem to have taken a different tack to Warrington, and personally I think it is the right thing to do. I just hope for everybody’s sake we steer clear of any injuries or suspensions

An excellent atmosphere at Warrington as always is expected, if we come away with the win then great, if not we could probably carry a loss with the game in hand.