Our panel of Warriors experts have their say on this week’s huge news of the historic Las Vegas fixture, and look ahead to a match much closer to home with this Friday’s derby against St Helens.

Darren Wrudd:

It was inevitable that at least one player would pick up a ban from last week's win, however I find it difficult to reason why – it might just be my Cherry and White specs - but I did not see that the tackle was dangerous. Hard, yes, a slap in the face of Mulhern’s pride, definitely, but dangerous - nah. As Mulhern left the field, he smiled at Chris Chester shaking his head and said, ‘nah, nothing in it’.

Brad O’Neil will be missed as we have a drought at hooker at the moment, but it will give someone else a chance to shine against this week's visitors, the not so mighty Saints. They have not had good form of late and their performance last week to lose against Castleford was a joy to read. But fear not, everything changes this week and as they are coming to The Brick Community Stadium, they will have their tails up and be raring to go. I am looking forward to this game more than usual too as I think we can really get stuck into them and cause them problems. Discipline is going to be key and largely, despite the many cards we have picked up from the merry whistle blowers this year, I think we are on top of the discipline equation. Leigh tried their level best last week to draw us into a scrap, just as we suspected they would. But the professional attitude that we try to instil into our players and staff seems to shine out in moments like that and is a joy to behold. I know we all like a good scrap every now and then, but these days it's just not worth it.

The Brick Community Stadium will host a historic derby double-header on Friday

I can see a Wigan win sending us six points clear at the top with a game in hand and wouldn’t that be a good feeling.

I see that we are once more taking a game away next year. No doubt it will be a great occasion for the club and a wonderful experience for the players who get to travel over to Las Vegas, but I can’t see what, other than some media exposure, we will gain from the trip. I assume we will have to pay our own way but not sure of that, so unless the media actually get on board and promote the game as it should be promoted (are you listening IMG), it will be an expensive jolly with two points at stake and the headache of recovering from the travel in time for the next game back in blighty.

We toyed with the idea of a trip, but very quickly came to the conclusion that if we were to spend the thick end of ten grand on a holiday, a tacky, tasteless week in Vegas would be very low on the wish list. No doubt though as we always manage to, Wigan will take a decent following and I look forward to picking some familiar faces out in the crowd, whilst I open a tin of my favourite grog sat in the comfort of my living room.

Glynn Bradshaw:

Last Friday’s game was a real good arm wrestle, ideal preparation for the big game against the auld enemy on Friday.

French was excellent and his second try was sublime, Marshall’s finish out of the top drawer, and how Wardle didn’t feature in the Man of Steel 123 is a complete mystery, a class centre, at the top of his game.

Our scrambling defence has been excellent but the number of line breaks being made in the last two games, particularly from deep, must be a cause of concern for Matty Peet, as how we have conceded only one try, we must consider ourselves a little fortunate. The conundrum for Peet now is how to fill the massive shoes of O’Neill, who despite his sin-binning topped the tackle count against Leigh, and it’s a massive decision for Peet to make, as we need an individual equally adept at defence and distribution.

Opinion divided on the fans website and one I’ll leave up to the coach I think. Good thing is that Mbye has been banned too, and will Saints be gambling on Clark’s fitness if he plays, personally glad that Hurrell isn’t playing as he always seems to score against us. Discipline and field position will be key, complete high, build pressure and score points hopefully.

Not got to take Saints too lightly, they will raise their game, but fingers crossed if we play to our potential we can take the spoils, a great crowd and tremendous atmosphere awaits, we owe them one let's be honest.

David Bailey:

Wigan Warriors continued their impressive run against Leigh since the Leopards gained promotion back to the top flight. Five games, five wins. Averaging over 30 points scored and less than 10 against. Leigh deserve some credit for their performance though. Defensively they looked very aggressive and competitive. It was their attack that faltered and their inability to convert their breaks into points. Their only points came from a great struggle from Wiganer Brad Dwyer near the line. I am certain the players in attendance were hugely disappointed by conceding that one though. Wigan on the other hand were at their clinical best in attack. The tries scored by Wigan were of the absolute highest quality. Harry Smith with his sublime pass, Jake Wardle just has 'It' doesnt he, setting Bevan French inside for a simple score. Matt Peet gave the understatement of the year when asked about Jake 'He's just very good at playing Rugby League and playing in the centre position'.

Liam Marshall came up with one of the finishes of the season. Can't speak highly enough of this lad. Wigan through and through. Umyla Hanley had a bit of a mare with his pre-match comments, which no doubt were noted by the Warriors, not least Liam. In the second half, Hanley found himself one on one with Marshy and made a real hash of a difficult chance. Stepping into touch and dropping the ball with Marshy on him like a rash. A few minutes later, Wardle gave Marshall a pass that gave him an inch of space, he took a mile from his opposite number with one of the most devastating flying finishes you will see.

Bevan French was once again immaculate. Some great efforts in defence to stop Edwin Ipape and the Tingha Magician was in his scintillating best attacking form. Supporting Wardle for the opener but his second try was just incredible. After a pass from Ellis found Mago, a quick ball to Smith who brought French onto the line. A jink and a step and with only Moylan to beat, Bevan placed an inch perfect chip and darted over.

So this week sees the Warriors face up to St Helens. A St Helens team that have lost two on the bounce and haven't lost three Super League games in a row for coming up to seven years. Funnily enough it was Wigan that beat them in the third game then. Form goes out the window though and despite St Helens crying injuries (even McManus got in on the sob story this week) the 17 that turn up will know what this game means. I've seen it described as a free hit for them as no one is expecting a win. However, the Warriors have their own share of injuries too. I can't remember the last time Wigan went into a game without a recognised number nine. Normally, I'd be a little concerned, but I'm cautiously optimistic. It feels in some ways like a free hit for the Warriors, with such a big lead and the comfort of the game in hand still to come. However, a Wigan win on Friday puts St Helens into a real dogfight for a top four finish whilst ensuring Wigan retain a commanding lead at the top. I'm certain Matt Peet won't let it go unnoticed.

Finally, it was fabulous to be in attendance to see Wigan legend Dean Bell at Robin Park for the latest Loch Lomonds Legends event. Mean Dean was certainly a character and being reminded of him transcending the sport with his 'This Is Your Life' appearance took me back to when some RL stars were household names. It would be fabulous to achieve that and Wigan v Warrington being announced for Las Vegas certainly gave the sport some incredible coverage this week. Bravo to Radlinski and everyone at both clubs who got this over the line.

If you can, get down early for the Women's game against St Helens. Denis Betts' girls are slowly but surely closing the gap on the top three and a win on Friday would really make people notice.