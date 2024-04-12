Wigan Warriors - The 18th Man: 'Competition in the forwards has never been so high'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Darren Wrudd:

Last week's game against Leigh was another potential banana skin as they have been a tough side so far this year but the scoreline tells another tale. However they were not a simple pushover and needed a complete performance from our squad to make it look so comprehensive. Our defence was the best organised that I have seen so far this year, the attention to detail from every player for 99 percent of the game was awesome and a testimony to the hard work both in the gym and on the training field. Only the fittest of players can concentrate for such long periods in defence and well drilled defence does not happen by accident. Well done, that’s a really high standard to maintain.

The highlights of the game had to be Junior Nsemba and his fabulous try, the reaction as he enjoyed his moment firstly with the fans and then as his team-mates arrived was simply ace. He made his mark for sure and competition in the forwards has never been so high. Young Harvie Hill played his part too, these young forwards have such bravery and commitment and it is inspiring to watch. Finally, how good was it for Willie Isa to get over the line too. First one in three years, Isa is a work horse for this club. Reminds me a lot of Mick Cassidy, a grafter and he deserved his four pointer.

Rising back-rower Junior Nsemba crossed for his first Super League try in the win over Leigh Leopards

This weekend we go over to Castleford to see if we can progress again in the Challenge Cup. I can’t see beyond a comprehensive win but only if we remain as focussed as we did last week. There are no easy games at this level and a small percentage off your game and it will burn you. I expect a fiery game and hope we don’t get drawn into any scraps by the bad tempered Cas pack, but keep our cool and we will prevail.

David Bailey:

The Warriors quickly returned to winning ways, comfortably despatching a below strength and below par Leigh Leopards in the latest battle of the borough. Wigan didn't seem to get out of second gear despite some impressive individual and team play, but let's be honest, they didn't need to. Last season's cup defeat acted as a catalyst for the remainder of the season. The manner of the defeat to St Helens and the intensity shown against Leight might allude to a similar run this season.

Leigh only seemed to gain field position off the back of poor discipline from the Warriors giving away six-agains and penalties. Wigan just can't seem to get their discipline spot on this season. Leigh, on the other hand will compete when they have the likes of Asiata, Ipape and could welcome Amone and Mulhern back for the cup. However, I don't think they will improve on last season's efforts.

Wigan's attack somewhat clicked a little better. French and Field looked a class above. Harry Smith was industrious and must be sick of the sight of Wigan scoring tries out wide. A few people have called for Adam Keighran to take over the duties, but when he's converting tries, they seem to be further infield.

Speaking of Keighran, I thought he had his best game so far for the Warriors, capped off with a try. Whilst a few people have been reminiscing over Toby King, on the back of some rather curious comments from Sam Burgess, Keighran will come good once his partnership with Miski has settled properly in match situations. Luke Thompson really looks like a player. Keeping him on the pitch is crucial for this Wigan pack. Final word on Leigh has to be Junior Nsemba. What a promising future this kid has. His first Super League try was celebrated wildly by his team-mates, showing just how popular he is. It must be tempting for Peet to throw him into more games, but hopefully Wigan will manage his transition to a first team regular carefully.

With Wigan catching back up to the leaders, (and watching St Helens waste their Good Friday win already) attention turns to the cup. A second visit to Castleford awaits, a Tigers side that have just gained their first win of the season, at the expense of Salford. Whilst Castleford visits often offer a sense of trepidation, the bookmakers are giving them a 22 point start. With an ever growing injury list, and as I write this, a dry pitch predicted, I'd have to agree with the bookies. Whilst Wigan have looked decent in defence, the attack hasn't quite fired. The tries at Leigh give me confidence that it's coming.The Warriors welcome back Tyler Dupree, and after his efforts last week, I'd expect Harvie Hill to retain his starting place. A cup game at Cas followed by a return fixture at home in the league a week later makes difficult reading for the Tigers. Finally, how good was it to see photos of Havard, Cooper, Walters and Eseh back training? Hopefully won't be too long before Peet has a full complement to choose from in the pack, and what a headache that will be!

Stephen Ford:

A really pleasing performance at Leigh. I was a little worried before the game that the Saints game would have taken a lot out of the team and that Leigh may take advantage of a weary Wigan team. From early on in the game it was pretty apparent that we were definitely up for the game and once we got two scores in front there was only going to be one winner.

Our attack was much more fluent and we looked once again the best attacking team in the competition. To be fair to Leigh they had key players missing and the late withdrawal of Mulhern added to their woes. Difficult to pick out star players for ourselves as it was very much a team effort but it was really good to see Field looking more confident and great to see Nsemba get some extended minutes. Perhaps the most pleasing aspect for myself was Harvie Hill making his starting debut. The more I see of Hill the more I’m convinced that he will be in the starting 17 on a regular basis come 2025 irrespective of who is available. The scary thing for the opposition is that we were missing Havard, Cooper, Dupree and Walters from our starting 17 and we would still have Byrne, Mago and Hill in reserve if all of our forwards were available.

Not sure if Havard or Cooper will be back for the Challenge Cup against Castleford on Sunday but assuming no injuries and the return of Dupree, we should be too strong and hopefully we will get through to the semi-final.

I think that it would be a little foolish to be over confident as Castleford on their ground are always a potential threat particularly if they were to get ahead early on in front of a partisan crowd. I am sure that Peet and his coaching team will ensure that we arrive at the ground fully expecting a very tough game and will have prepared them accordingly. Although Castleford have only one league victory so far this season they deservedly beat an in-form Salford last week and gave a strong performance against Leeds the previous week and arguably were probably the better side on the day. I am hoping that our defence reaches the intensity of Good Friday as I am expecting a very tough opening 20 minutes or so where we will need to be at our best to keep Castleford out of the game.

The weather forecast is looking a little better so hopefully the conditions will help us to open up their defence as the game progresses and we can give the ball some air and give our backline some scoring opportunities. I am expecting a much tougher game than some fans but still quietly confident that we will get through to the next stage.

Glynn Bradshaw:

A banana skin of a game on Sunday, although at least the weather forecast looks a lot better than the last time we played there.

Their confidence will have been given a boost by the fine win against Salford, but notice they have picked up a few injuries. We need to start well, as we did at Leigh and take the crowd out of the game.

It is a game we should be more than capable of winning if we are anywhere near our best.

It will be good to have Dupree back, and Havard and Cooper the week after and Walters and Eseh not far off.

The win against Leigh was easier than expected, although we have a few injuries, we can carry them better than their smaller squad. I thought Dwyer was excellent in defeat.

French was our best player, and his constant ability to read the game and make a decision in the blink of an eye is a massive advantage, and gives us that X factor, in addition his short kicking game which is very good.

Impressive stint from Hill too, and nice to see Leeming getting an extended run, giving Brad a breather, who has done big minutes lately.

Thompson continues to improve, and Wardle classy as always on the left edge.