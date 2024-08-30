Wigan Warriors: The 18th Man - ​Fingers crossed we come away with the victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our panel of Wigan Warriors experts are here to reflect on the victory over Hull FC, and look ahead to the trip to Catalans Dragons.

​Darren Wrudd:

A good friend of mine asked me at the end of last Sunday’s game, why I thought Hull had saved their best two performances of the year until they played against us.

​I must say I would tend to agree and if Hull had played like they had against us for the year, they would certainly be further up the table than they are now and perhaps even pushing to the playoffs.

Jacob Douglas celebrates his try against Hull FC. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Another game of teamwork at all costs required really, but nothing flash in the game plan. Do the absolute basics right and make as few errors as possible whilst not forgetting to play with some expansion and a smile on your face when the opportunity presents itself.

The forwards must in my mind take much of the plaudits for getting us the win again as they really put in a shift to dominate a rather uncompromising Hull FC pack. Kruise Leeming was simply ace and has tailored his game over the last few weeks to cover the massive hole left by Brad O’Neill. Running from dummy half when a quick play the ball presents a chance and keeping the defensive line honest in the face of his threat with ball in hand. Add to that just how lean and fit does Liam Byrne look. Doing big minutes and obviously training with that in mind he looked quicker and sharper on and off the ball.

But my watchword for the game has to be patience. The calm attitude shown by some of our back line to NOT throw the speculator passes and instead respect possession which had been hard won in the middle. This is the attitude which won the game. Its all too easy to push for points on every half break but we have seen that bite us in the past by throwing interception passes and gifting opposition points that they simply did not earn. I think it showed maturity in the way some of our younger players understand the game and analyse the way we play.

How about those youngsters again though. Farrimond and Eckersley flawlessly slotting back into their role whilst Young Jacob Douglas looked every bit the first teamer both in attack and defence. Taking their chances when injury or suspension leaves a gaping hole in the squad, these will soon become household names in Wigan and deservedly so.

A word too about the referee last week. Aaron Moore has perhaps been seen to look a little out of control recently and inexperience can only be cured one way. It does seem to be paying dividends and I thought he did a solid job in keeping the lid on the game whilst letting it flow, so credit where its due, well done Aaron.

This week of course is another chance for the Wigan fans to get a bit of sunshine as we travel to Catalans for what will no doubt be a fast and furious game. The French have not had it all their way this year but do seem to be putting together some decent periods and improving just at the business end of the year. They also have their injuries and absences, but they will have a determination to win on their home turf in front of the baying gallic home crowd. Our job, to shut them up.

All we need to do is look at the next few games and not lose focus, it will lead to hopefully retaining our leaders shield and a Grand Final chance which will be here sooner than you think.

Glynn Bradshaw:

Maybe it’s me being a bit picky, I know we have numbers out, but everything just seems a bit of a struggle at the moment.

Before the game I was looking for a sizeable victory, but as the game unfolded I was just happy to get the two points.

We don’t seem to be playing half as well as Wire or Hull KR, and I know there is still time for us to come good, but there is no fluency to our play at the minute.

Field and Leeming were our best performers on the day, but defensively again we looked suspect at times, even though we only conceded the one try.

A trip to the south of France will not be easy, and although they have not been at their best of late, feel we will need to improve, to stay in the race for the League Leaders Shield.

The return of Ellis will be a welcome one and should stiffen up the defence, and allow Mago to return to the bench, Miski will return for Douglas, otherwise the team should remain the same.

Fingers crossed we come away with the victory, and set up a massive game the week after