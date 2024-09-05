Our panel of Warriors experts are here to reflect on the recent win in Perpignan, and look ahead to the top-of-the-table Super League clash against Hull KR.

Darren Wrudd:

When teams get desperate whilst hovering outside the top six at such a late stage in the season, they are always going to test you. Catalans are in a proper bind and losing form at the wrong time of year and like a wounded animal they came at us with everything they had. Some sloppy defence on our part with late retreats into the line with back turned was enough to let Yaha score and at one point I wondered if it was going to be a loss. I nearly cried when Liam Marshall dropped the high ball but not in disappointment for the error, I just want him to do well. I think Marshall is a proper Wigan Warrior in every aspect. Heart of a lion and determination like no other. I know he would be kicking himself for the error but he was forgiven as soon as it happened as he means so much to us. The game was certainly two different halves and the defence certainly won it for us in the second stanza.

Good to see Bevan back out there even if he was a bit rusty, but the outstanding contribution was from Junior Nsemba. With the possibility to go on to be one of the greatest second rowers in the game, Nsemba almost has it all. Defensive reads can be a little off but effort to make up for that is awesome whilst with ball in hand I would hate to have to try and stop him.

Junior Nsemba has scored six Super League tries so far in an impressive campaign

This week of course is the absolute must win if we are to lift the League Leaders’ Shield once more, but the same stands for Hull KR. We cannot rely on one half of rugby playing well to seal the points, we are going to have to be on it from the first whistle. With a game under Bevan’s belt and Harry Smith returning to action after his three-match ban, we should have the team back up to full strength and capable of putting on a display of how good teams will need to be if they are to take our crown.

I can’t wait to see Liam Farrell back too, no doubt a slight shuffle on the bench to accommodate him and perhaps Walters or Dupree will miss out unless someone else is carrying a knock.

They also have threats across the field and the little loudmouth Mikey Lewis is challenging hard for the most annoying player in Super League and coming a very close second to Jake Connor at the moment. Social media has been full of calls for him to be protected by the officials as teams are targeting him, poor little love eh. I hope we smash him with every ball carry, legally of course Harry.

It should be a great battle and the atmosphere is getting better each week with the fans at the Brick Community Stadium. I just wish they would turn down the ear splitting music as in my opinion it is an atmosphere vacuum. Louder does not equal better and trying to hold a conversation whilst ACDC scream at 200 decibels ruins the occasion at times. Not really conducive to building tension and excitement, my goodness, I sound like everyone’s gran!

Well at least the game should ramp it up and I am looking forward to sitting at the top of the table once more come Friday night.

David Bailey:

Top versus second, the champions versus the challengers. With three rounds to go, Wigan Warriors host Hull Kingston Rovers in a game that will very likely decide who gets the League Leaders’ Shield. KR come to the Brick on the back of an eight game winning streak, full of confidence and trying to end a trophy doubt that spans almost forty years. They will never have a better chance to end that record. Wigan meanwhile are able to call on their full strength backline for the first time since May. To think the Warriors are still in the hunt for the League Leaders despite being disrupted is staggering when you think about it. Wigan will also welcome back captain Liam Farrell after his enforced absence. It really is the irresistible force versus the immovable object. Matt Peet has what looks like his healthiest squad in months, not to mention, Field, French, Smith and Farrell have had time off to get rid of any niggles. If there was ever a time for Wigan to show their credentials it is this week. Willie Peters has done a terrific job so far at KR and will be itching to get one over on Wigan after suffering two defeats in their last two knockout games. The Warriors have dedicated this game to The Brick and will be wearing their alternative strip too. Another example of the club's connection with the community.

Wigan arrive into this game having played their last regular season game away from the Brick. In fact the Warriors next game on the road could be Old Trafford itself if the team can just get over the line this week. Catalans away is always a terrific battle with a partisan crowd and ferocious heat. Wigan managed the game well and Tom Forber really showed his worth with his game management and his well thought out try. Junior Nsemba once again gained the plaudits but I thought Adam Keighran was superb in an unusual position. Hopefully he can take this confidence back into this week when he invariably reverts back into the centre slot. Zach Eckersley will likely miss out this weekend which is a shame, but he will add some much needed class and composure to the reserves team who take on St Helens in the Grand Final. A final note about Catalans is the news that they are looking to take the Wigan game in 2026 to Paris, and another one back to the Camp Nou when it is ready. It seems the two clubs have a good working relationship in promoting the sport and is another example of Wigan's outside the box thinking and getting things done. Let's hope the seventeen players in black on the pitch can get it done too.

25 years ago (5th September 1999) the Warriors left Central Park and some amazing legacies and memories, this Warriors side are looking to create new ones and being the first Wigan team to win back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields will certainly be a huge step towards another one.

Stephen Ford:

Very happy with our win over Catalan after a very inconsistent first half plagued with unforced errors and ill discipline. At 12-6 down I was hoping that we could hang on until half time without conceding any further points. Our recent indifferent form and lacking the suffocating defence that normally sets the platform for our success was letting a moderate Catalan team gain confidence. I thought that another score before half time would be too much for us to recover and post a much needed victory. The introduction of Forber improved our speed and accuracy from the play the ball and we looked a little more like our old self. Forber’s try just before half time would have been really disheartening for Catalan and I think for us teed us up perfectly to kick on in the second half. Nsemba once again looked a really excellent prospect and he is improving literally with every game. He took his try really well and his defence was pretty ruthless at times. French by his standards was very quiet but I am certain that everyone in the club were just satisfied in getting a full 80 into his legs. The late try in the game from Catalan was a little disappointing and we will definitely have to improve our defence by a significant margin if we are to retain our crown.

HKR are definitely the best team in the competition on current form and they will pose a real threat on Friday and in the play-offs. To win on Friday we will have to play at our very best or HKR will dominate and we could be in for a long night. With Farrell and Smith back together, and with French after his game against Catalan, we are virtually at full strength so we won’t have any excuses if we lose. Ideally we would also have O’Neill, Cooper and Isa available but at this stage of the season to have a full strength backline and only three players missing isn’t really a bad place to be at the critical stage of the season. I’m really pleased that Smith is back after his suspension and I am hoping that he is raring to go after his enforced absence. I enjoy watching HKR as they play some good rugby and look to be well coached by Willie Peters. If we play to our best then I’m pretty hopeful that we can win on Friday but I still think that less than six points will separate the teams after 80 minutes. It looks like that we will have a decent crowd to watch effectively the LLS decider and I am pretty certain that it will be a great matchup.